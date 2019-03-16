Influxcoin Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (INFX)

Influxcoin (CURRENCY:INFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Influxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Influxcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Influxcoin has a total market cap of $35,313.00 and $0.00 worth of Influxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.02289619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010711 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000514 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004912 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00002113 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001270 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Influxcoin Profile

Influxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Influxcoin’s total supply is 1,673,383 coins. The official website for Influxcoin is influxcoin.xyz. Influxcoin’s official Twitter account is @Infxcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Influxcoin Coin Trading

Influxcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Influxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Influxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

