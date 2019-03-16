InnerWorkings (INWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

INWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

INWK opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.65.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. Analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $106,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Wolf acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,032 shares in the company, valued at $467,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

