Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 318.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

INO stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 217,536 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

