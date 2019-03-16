INR Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

INR Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

