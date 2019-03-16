Insider Buying: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU) Director Acquires $36,610.00 in Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASPU traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.45. 149,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $7,799,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth about $14,563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,151 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 101,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Aspen Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 530,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

