Insider Buying: Cfoam Ltd (CFO) Insider Acquires 152,824 Shares of Stock

Cfoam Ltd (ASX:CFO) insider Toby Chandler bought 152,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,425.26 ($20,159.76).

Toby Chandler also recently made the following trade(s):

CFO traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$0.22 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 51,584 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

Cfoam Company Profile

CFOAM Limited, through its subsidiary, CFOAM, LLC, produces and commercializes CFOAM products primarily in the United States. The company's CFOAM product is an inorganic carbon material that is manufactured from coal, pitch, or lignin feedstock. Its carbon foam products are used in various markets, including energy absorbing, defense, rocket nozzle, and acoustic absorbing applications, as well as composite tooling for the aerospace sector, energy absorbing and hot structures, blast protection systems, exhaust systems, thermal protection systems, and structural panels.

