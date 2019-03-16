Insider Buying: Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI) Insider Purchases £4,969.44 in Stock

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) insider Mark Dampier purchased 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,969.44 ($6,493.45).

Invesco Income Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

