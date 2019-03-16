Insider Buying: MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (MSVB) Director Buys $12,840.00 in Stock

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $2,096,000.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

