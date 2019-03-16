Insider Buying: Myer Holdings Ltd (MYR) Insider Buys A$69,600.00 in Stock

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) insider John King bought 150,000 shares of Myer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,600.00 ($49,361.70).
John King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 24th, John King 9,032,258 shares of Myer stock.
- On Monday, December 17th, John King bought 100,000 shares of Myer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,723.40).
Shares of Myer stock traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching A$0.51 ($0.36). 6,792,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Myer Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.35 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of A$0.61 ($0.43).
About Myer
Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.