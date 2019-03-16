Insider Buying: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Director Buys $120,580.00 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $120,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,965.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $61.00 on Friday. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $761.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NV5 Global by 30.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

