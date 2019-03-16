Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,750.00 ($71,453.90).

Shares of RCE traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$0.19 ($0.13). The stock had a trading volume of 640,309 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

Get Recce Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (RCE) Insider Acquires A$100,750.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/insider-buying-recce-pharmaceuticals-ltd-rce-insider-acquires-a100750-00-in-stock.html.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, researches and develops antibiotic drugs in Australia. The company focuses on the development of RECCE 327 that helps to address the problem of antibiotic resistant superbugs. It also develops drugs for the treatment of stomach ulcers and diarrhea. The company was formerly known as Recce Limited and changed its name to Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd in November 2017.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.