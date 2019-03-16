Insider Selling: 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,121,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FLWS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 664,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
