Insider Selling: Aecom (ACM) Director Sells $752,750.00 in Stock

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aecom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aecom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 204,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth $7,612,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aecom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Aecom (ACM) Director Sells $752,750.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/insider-selling-aecom-acm-director-sells-752750-00-in-stock.html.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.