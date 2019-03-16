Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vlad Coric also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Vlad Coric sold 51,962 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,605,894.30.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $50.10 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,913 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/insider-selling-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn-ceo-sells-100000-shares-of-stock.html.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.