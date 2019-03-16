Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 68,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 166,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

