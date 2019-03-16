Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $966,515.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $966,515.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

