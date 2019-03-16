Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) CFO Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $455,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zvi Glasman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $66.68 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

