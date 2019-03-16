Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (INTU) EVP Sells 67,488 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,911,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $259.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,676,000 after buying an additional 182,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,227,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

