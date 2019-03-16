Insider Selling: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Insider Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $105,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,323.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,178,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Laureate Education Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after purchasing an additional 956,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,664,000 after purchasing an additional 425,706 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

