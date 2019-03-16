Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $1,002,387.23 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,002,387.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,920.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $1,017,518.32.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $927,180.85.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $923,059.80.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $917,931.69.

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

