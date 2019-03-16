Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) CEO Sells 10,604 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

