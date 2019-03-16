Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (WINA) Major Shareholder Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,506,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $170.63 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Winmark by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Winmark by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Winmark by 26.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 52.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

