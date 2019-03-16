Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,469. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.89. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yext by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,977,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yext by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 655,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 588,161 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.
About Yext
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.