Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) CMO Sells 1,382 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.40. The stock had a trading volume of 496,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $216.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wellington Shields upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

