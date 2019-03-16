Insurance Acquisition (ILSUU) to Raise $130 Million in IPO

Insurance Acquisition (ILSUU) plans to raise $130 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, March 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 13,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

Insurance Acquisition has a market cap of $179 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Insurance Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We currently intend to concentrate our efforts on identifying businesses providing insurance or insurance related services, with particular emphasis on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies. We are not, however, required to complete our initial business combination with an insurance business. While we may pursue a business combination outside of that industry, we believe a focus on the insurance sector best combines the expertise and experience of our management team with a sector that offers attractive investment opportunities. “.

Insurance Acquisition was founded in 2018 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 2929 Arch Street, Suite 1703, Philadelphia, PA 19104-2870, US and can be reached via phone at (215) 701-9555.

