International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 702.87 ($9.18).

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 548.60 ($7.17). 16,445,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 528.40 ($6.90) and a one year high of GBX 727 ($9.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a €0.52 ($0.60) dividend. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.