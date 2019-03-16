International Money Express (IMXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 82,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 million and a PE ratio of -220.20. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

