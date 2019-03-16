International Seaways Inc (INSW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE INSW opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $535.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.10.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in International Seaways by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

