Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $130,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,044,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,601. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

