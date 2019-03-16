Investors Buy Illinois Tool Works (ITW) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on weakness during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $307.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $253.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Illinois Tool Works had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Illinois Tool Works traded down ($1.72) for the day and closed at $143.18Specifically, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,071,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

