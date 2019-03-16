Investors Buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $459.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $180.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $278.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $42.46

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,247,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,467,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

