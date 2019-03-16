Investors Buy iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $276.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $210.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.81 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded down ($0.63) for the day and closed at $154.35

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

