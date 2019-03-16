Investors Sell Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Strength (ADP)

Investors sold shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $35.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.05 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Automatic Data Processing had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Automatic Data Processing traded up $0.67 for the day and closed at $153.51

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $3,259,272.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,128,043.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 355,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 199.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 264.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/investors-sell-automatic-data-processing-adp-on-strength-adp.html.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.