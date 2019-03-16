Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,716.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,716.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00395188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.01709048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00236244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002100 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

