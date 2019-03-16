IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $304.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.10 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $359.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.91 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.61. 701,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,528. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $261.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 15,080.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

