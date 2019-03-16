Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Iqvia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Iqvia by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iqvia by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.53. 1,938,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

