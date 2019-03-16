BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,310,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $261,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 39,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $33.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/ishares-msci-germany-etf-ewg-position-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.