ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (EPOL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (BMV:EPOL) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period.

Shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF has a one year low of $403.94 and a one year high of $558.00.

