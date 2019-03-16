J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.64. 128,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,484. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

