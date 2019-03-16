Jabil (JBL) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Jabil has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,766. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

