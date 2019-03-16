Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 725,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,480. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.57%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock worth $1,685,666. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $85,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $80,040,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after acquiring an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

