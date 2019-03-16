James J. Filler Buys 400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.05 per share, with a total value of $30,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 682,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,601,957.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 20,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

