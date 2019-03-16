James P. Shaughnessy Sells 4,800 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $887,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James P. Shaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,545 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.87, for a total transaction of $254,724.15.

On Thursday, January 10th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $799,632.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,000 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,556,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $186.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.02 and a beta of 1.82. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.24 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Workday by 977.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,900,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,817.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,537,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,247,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,164,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,660,000 after acquiring an additional 462,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

