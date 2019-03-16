James Wood-Collins Sells 146,716 Shares of Record Plc (REC) Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider James Wood-Collins sold 146,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £42,547.64 ($55,596.03).

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. Record Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.32 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.27.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

