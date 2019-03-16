Jan Kowal Sells 8,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Jan Kowal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 870.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,602 shares of the software’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after buying an additional 1,307,332 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $20,295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 337,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $118,752,000 after acquiring an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

