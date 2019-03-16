JD.Com Inc (JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy jd” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, TH Capital decreased their target price on shares of JD.Com to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,288,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,291. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,040,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 222,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.