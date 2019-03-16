Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

TMICY stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 17.65%.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.