Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

WLL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

