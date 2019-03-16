Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target to GBX 157

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 157 ($2.05) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 306 ($4.00) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

Shares of CNE traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 171.50 ($2.24). 4,373,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

