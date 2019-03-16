Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 185,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 359,237 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 977,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

